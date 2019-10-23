|
Lewis Vance Barker, known to some as Lewis, and to others as Vance, passed away Sept. 13th, 2019 at the age of 94 in Columbus, Ohio.
Vance was born on a farm near Logan, Ohio, on April 10, 1925, to Edwin Washington Barker and Nellie G. Van Curen.
His early school years were spent in a one-room schoolhouse on Calico Ridge Road. During the winter, he and his twin brother Philip arrived early each day to build a fire in the wood-burning stove. After graduating from Logan High School in 1943, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, and performed so well in basic training that he was selected for commissioning to become an Infantry Officer. Unfortunately, prior to beginning training at the Army Officer Candidate School, he was hospitalized for a severe case of food poisoning, and was subsequently medically and honorably discharged from the Army after his extended recovery.
In 1949, Vance used his GI bill to earn a BA degree in Business Transportation from the University of Texas, in Austin, Texas; he then began a career in the airline industry that spanned 36 years as a ticket agent for American Airlines in Louisville, Kentucky, Phoenix, Arizona, and Columbus, Ohio. While working, he continued to care for his Dad still living in Logan, Ohio, and every year he helped his Dad harvest apples from his orchard near Logan, Ohio, to include trucking the apples into the local apple press to be pressed into delicious cider.
He then sold the cider to fellow airport employees from the back of his vehicle in the parking lot at the Columbus Airport. It was a self-serve operation reliant on an honor system, whereby buyers would drop their money into a jar in the vehicle and help themselves to their cider. This informal arrangement purportedly worked well for everyone with nary a hitch.
Never one for much rest and relaxation, Vance continued to work after retiring from American Airlines. He kept busy with various jobs, including working for Budget Car Rental retrieving rental cars from impound lots in Detroit, Michigan or Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, or serving as a document courier delivering vehicle titles throughout the state of Ohio for various car dealerships. In addition to his work activities, Vance was an avid fan of bluegrass music; he played the guitar and attended as many bluegrass festivals and concerts in the Central Ohio area as he could.
Vance was preceded in death at age 94 by his spouse of 24 years, Rose Cecelia Shea in 2004 (age 79); by his eldest sister, Emma L. Barker Huggins in 2000 (82); by his second eldest sister, Jean L. Barker in 2004 (83); and by his fraternal twin brother, Philip Acton Barker PhD in 2012 (86).
He is survived by his niece, Suzanne Harkins of Grand Prairie, Texas (daughter of Emma); niece, Dr. Tamra L. Barker MD MPH; and nephews, Edwin James Charles Barker and John Calvin Barker (three children of Philip), as well as Evan Barker and Anya Rena also of Davis, California (John's children), all of Davis, California.
Friends and family of Vance are invited to a graveside Committal Service to be presided over by Pastor Randy Hardman of Brown Funeral Home at Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan, Ohio. Date and time details will be posted on the Funeral Home website - http://brownfuneralservice.net/obits/.
Published in Logan Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019