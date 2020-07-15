Lillian Darlene Martin, age 84, of Logan, Ohio, passed away July 13, 2020 at Logan Health Care, Logan, Ohio.
Darlene was born May 21, 1936 in Marion, Ohio to Curtis A. and Marie A. Frazier.
She was a cook at the Knotty Pine Restaurant of Logan, Ohio.
Surviving are her her children, Christine Martin and Richard (Rebbeca) Martin; grandchildren, Patty Lynscott, Bridget Nichols, and Holly Martin; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jesse Martin; and brothers, Charles L., Alfred E. and Dale E. Sr. Frazier.
There will be a family graveside service at Fairview Memorial Gardens, Rockbridge, Ohio at a later date.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net