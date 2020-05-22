Linda Margaret Gosnell, 69, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed away at her home on May 4, 2020, with her loving husband of 23 years, Scott C. Phillips by her side.

Born Aug. 21, 1950 in Bucyrus, Ohio, she was predeceased by her parents, Robert E. Gosnell and Mary S. Gosnell.

Survivors include a sister, Kathy Horigan (John) of Richmond, Virginia; and two brothers, Jeffrey of Columbus, Ohio, and Scott (Julie) of Newton, North Carolina.

A 1968 graduate of Logan High School and a 1972 graduate of Miami University, Linda also earned a Masters in Library and Information Science from Simmons College in Boston, Massachusetts.

Linda first worked as a librarian at the American School in Tehran, Iran, until the revolution; leaving Iran, she became Head of Children's services at Tuff's Library in Weymouth, Massachusetts; moved to become a Children's Librarian with Henrico County Virginia Library System and later became Head of Children's Libraries with the Pamunkey Regional Library System in Virginia, from which she had recently retired.

A Celebration of Life will be arranged at a later date.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store