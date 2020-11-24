1/1
Linda Shahan
1946 - 2020
Linda Marlene (Angle) Shahan, 74, of West Plains, Mo., passed away at 3:56 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, of diffuse large B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Linda was born in Logan, Ohio to Paul Edward and Betty Eleanor Angle on Aug. 22, 1946.
She married Charles Edward Shahan on June 13, 1965 at New Hope United Methodist Church in Gore, Ohio. They were married 55 years.
Charlie and Linda moved to the state of Missouri after a job loss in the early 1980's when Carborundum in Logan, Ohio closed its doors. They lived in Missouri for over 35 years. She retired from Maritz, Inc. in Fenton, Mo., where she worked as a payroll coordinator for 19 years. Linda was involved in 4-H as a child and throughout her adult life. She was an expert seamstress and quilter. Her other hobbies included flower gardening, camping, traveling and attending country music concerts. She also enjoyed planning her high school reunions (LHS Class of 1964). Linda was a member of the Brandsville, Mo., Church of Christ.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents Paul Edward and Betty Eleanor Angle and dear friends Janie Hutchison and Larry Heidlebaugh (cousin).
Linda is survived by spouse Charles Edward Shahan; one daughter, Tara Jo Shahan; and one grandchild, Justin Paul Butkovich and many other family and dear, dear friends Betty Jo Downs (cousin), Sue Sharb, Joyce Steinbrink and Connie Hunter.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, at Cardaras Funderal Home, 183 East Second Street, Logan, Ohio. Friends and family may call at the Cardaras Funeral Home from 1 - 2 p.m. Interment of ashes will directly follow the memorial at Friendship Cemetery in Junction City, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Linda Shahan to your local 4-H club or extension office or at https://4-h.org/ways-to-give/
OSU Extension - Hocking County Office
150 N Homer Ave
Logan, Ohio 43138
MU Extension in Howell County, Mo.
1376 Bill Virdon Blvd.
West Plains, Mo. 65775
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.



Published in Logan Daily News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 22, 2020
Tara and Family: I am so very sorry for your loss! Prayers for you all!
Amy Hurst Speckman
Friend
November 21, 2020
Dear Ed, Tara, and Justin and her wonderful friends. Please accept our sincere condolences. I grew up knowing Linda because we grew up in small towns near each other. She always made you feel accepted, loved and important to her. We will miss her. Donna and Tom Gordon
Donna Gordon
Friend
November 20, 2020
Linda was an amazing lady! My daughter Zoe and I are very fortunate to have know her. She will be missed!!
Jennifer and Zoe Scharnhorst
Friend
November 20, 2020
O sad to read this news about Linda. I worked with her for many years at Maritz. I worked in Dallas in Human Resources and always talked with Linda about payroll. We became good friends and visited quite often. My sympathies to Ed, Tara and Justin.
Ellen Johnsyon
Friend
