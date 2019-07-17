Home

Linda Whitis Obituary
Linda Whitis passed away on July 15, 2019 surrounded by her family and loved ones in Lancaster, Ohio.
She was born on Oct. 13, 1947 in Cairo, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Eva Lee Johnson; father, Wesley Franklin Johnson; and husband, Anthony Ray Whitis, Jr.
She leaves behind two sons, Jordan Matthew Whitis and Micah Aaron Whitis; and six grandchildren, DaMon Anthony Gunn, RayLyn Monaye Whitis-Gunn, Kindrick Micah Leium Whitis-Gunn, Myka Erin Whitis-Gunn, Lincoln Kay Whitis, and Chayse Helen Whitis.
She also leaves behind an aunt, Laverne Anderson; a mother-in-law, Marilyn Martin; three brothers-in-law; a sister-in-law; her very good friends, Carol Woolever and Kathleen Hood; as well as many cousins and people who loved her.
Graveside services will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Green Lawns Memorial Gardens in Villa Ridge, Illinois with the Rev. Larry Buckles officiating, where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Anthony.
To leave online condolences visit www.jones-funeral.com.
Jones Funeral Home in Villa Ridge is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Logan Daily News on July 18, 2019
