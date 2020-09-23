Lisa K. Alvarado 1963- 2020 Lisa K Alvarado, Age 57, of Carpenter, Wyoming, born on January 22nd, 1963, passed away peacefully on September 20th, 2020, at the Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne Wyoming. Lisa was a loving and devoted wife and mother. Lisa spend her career as an LPN, caring for others as she did so well. Lisa's greatest achievement in life was being a mother to her only son Macario Alvarado whom she loved dearly. Lisa will be remembered for her free and happy soul and genuinely missed by many. Lisa is survived by her Soulmate/Husband; Arturo Alvarado, Son; Macario Alvarado, mother; Katherine Bussey, sister; Anne Barnes, brothers; Jeff and Patrick Bussey, and many sister and brother in laws, along with many nieces and nephews. Lisa was proceeded in death by her Father Fred "Chic" Bussey. Vigil for the deceased will be held on Wednesday, at 6pm at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be Thursday, also at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel at 10AM. Expressions of care can be sent to www.wrcfuneral.com
