Lisa L. Burnside
1959 - 2020
Lisa Lorraine Burnside, 60, of Logan, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at her residence.
She was born Sept. 16, 1959 in Logan, Ohio, daughter of the late Donald Dale and Leora Jean Foreman Lightfoot.
A 1978 graduate of Logan High School; she worked as a manager for Walmart in Logan, and formerly was a pre-school teacher. She was greatly loved by her family and will be sadly missed.
She is survived by a son, Ryan (Jessica) Burnside of Logan; daughter, Lezlee (Jeff) Armes of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Dakota Dubisky, Conner Dunwoody, Teylar Armes, Braden Dunwoody, Braxton Burnside, Landen Burnside, Kyra Dunwoody, Sebastian Burnside, Laurel Burnside, Ayden Armes, Devon Burnside, Domanic Burnside, Alexia Burnside and Aryanna Burnside; niece, Alanna Lightfoot; special niece, Karen Lybrook; special friend, Carletta (Dwayne) Prater; and other family members.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her dear companion and life-partner, Joseph S. Dubisky in 2019.
Funeral services will be 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan with Pastor Rick Bennington officiating.
Cremation to follow the services.
Friends may visit from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13 at the funeral home.
Donations in memory of Lisa Burnside may be made to FAIRHOPE Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com



Published in Logan Daily News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
AUG
14
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Memories & Condolences
August 11, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
August 11, 2020
Deepest sympathies,
Ron Bennett
August 10, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. You are Gods Angel now. Mr. & Mrs. Lloyd Loop (Valerie Wolfe Loop).
Lloyd and Valerie Loop
Classmate
August 10, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to the Lightfoot/Burnside families. Sorry for your loss Phillip.
Amy Swart
Family
August 10, 2020
She will be missed. Loved working with her at walmart.
Jason Crist
Coworker
August 10, 2020
Our deepest condolences on Lisa’s passing. May precious memories comfort you in your times of sorrow.
Sincerely,
Cullen and Kellie Rutter
Kellie Rutter
August 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Robbie & Nikki Saunders
