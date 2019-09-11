|
Lloyd E. Johnston, age 70, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Sept. 9, 2019 at Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Logan, Ohio.
Lloyd was born Oct. 4, 1948 in Lancaster, Ohio to Walter Rowe Johnston and Ruth Ramona (Goodlive) Johnston.
He is a graduate of Logan High School and attended Ohio University; was a Vietnam Veteran in the U.S. Army; worked as a U.S. Postal worker in Logan; and was a United Methodist by faith.
Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Barbara Johnston; children, Julie (Jeff) Baron of Logan, April Johnston of Logan, and Ryan (Alyssa) Johnston of Granville; grandchildren, Tommy, Sully, Autumn, and Drew; and a brother.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Audra Blum; and grandchildren, Carlene and Zackary.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.
Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens, Rockbridge, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019