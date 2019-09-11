Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd E. Johnston


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lloyd E. Johnston Obituary
Lloyd E. Johnston, age 70, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Sept. 9, 2019 at Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Logan, Ohio.
Lloyd was born Oct. 4, 1948 in Lancaster, Ohio to Walter Rowe Johnston and Ruth Ramona (Goodlive) Johnston.
He is a graduate of Logan High School and attended Ohio University; was a Vietnam Veteran in the U.S. Army; worked as a U.S. Postal worker in Logan; and was a United Methodist by faith.
Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Barbara Johnston; children, Julie (Jeff) Baron of Logan, April Johnston of Logan, and Ryan (Alyssa) Johnston of Granville; grandchildren, Tommy, Sully, Autumn, and Drew; and a brother.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Audra Blum; and grandchildren, Carlene and Zackary.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.
Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens, Rockbridge, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lloyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
Download Now