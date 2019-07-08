Lois Eileen Inboden Kempton, age 88, of Logan, Ohio, entered her eternal home on July 6, 2019 at Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Logan, Ohio.

Lois was born July 22, 1930 in Logan, Ohio, to Perry L. Inboden and Opal Marie Smith Inboden.

She was a graduate of Logan High School; received a B.A. from Taylor University; received a M.A. from Ohio University. She was a well-known music teacher; columnist for The Logan Daily News; author; songwriter; recently was pianist for Kline Memorial United Methodist Church in Enterprise; and was a member of the Turkey Run Mennonite Church.

Surviving are her children, Keith (Paula) Kempton of Littleton, Colorado, Bethany (Rob) Fisher of Bremen, Glendon (Carol) Kempton of Logan; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Loren "Buck" Inboden of Logan, Eldon (Cecilia) Inboden of Logan, Larry (Dolly) Inboden of Logan; sister, Phyllis Yoder of Lancaster; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Coralie Ann Kempton; sister-in-law, Louise Inboden; and brother-in-law Bob Yoder.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Turkey Run Mennonite Church with Pastors Mike Bender and Mike Adkins officiating.

Burial will be in Turkey Run Church Cemetery.

Calling hours will be observed 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan, and one hour prior to the church on Thursday.

Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net Published in Logan Daily News on July 9, 2019