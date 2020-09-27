Lois (Bublitz) Hibbler 1930- 2020 Lois Hibbler, 90, passed away suddenly on September 19, 2020, in Cheyenne. Lois is survived by her three sons, Fritz (Shelley) Hibbler, Jim Hibbler, Bill Hibbler, and her three grandchildren, Rory, Will and Helmut.Lois Maxine Bublitz was born on May 3, 1930, in Bay City, Michigan, to Laura Clara (Patzwaldt) and Ernst Gustav Johann Bublitz. Lois was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church. She graduated from Bay City Central High School in 1948, where she made life-long friends who would later become the Potluck Group.With the help of the future Potluck Group, Lois married Gene Hibbler on October 28, 1950. They were married for 63 wonderful years before Gene's passing on January 3, 2011.In 1957, Lois and Gene moved from Bay City to Owosso, Michigan, where she raised three active boys, worked in banking and was a devout member of Salem Lutheran Church.Lois started her long career in banking as a proof operator for People's National Bank & Trust Company, after which she was quickly promoted to an assistant cashier at the Owosso Savings Bank. Lois treated every customer as a friend and vice-versa. Even though Lois encountered workplace pay inequity and discrimination during those days, because of her high-standards, work ethic and personality she eventually retired as a Vice-President for Old Kent Bank. She was the first female to hold an officer position in a very large banking corporation.After retiring, Lois and Gene moved Up North to Gaylord, Michigan, where she was a devoted member of Our Savior Lutheran Church and an active member of the Michaywé golf community.Lois was everyone's friend. She was a breast-cancer survivor, a proud grandmother and a community volunteer. She especially liked volunteering at the Gaylord and Michaywé Art Festivals. Lois enjoyed golf most of all, together with gardening, sewing, Michigan-Michigan State sports, decorating and entertaining her many friends. Lois never stopped going and always helped no matter the need.To honor Lois's life, plant some flowers, volunteer your time, make something pretty, treat everyone with respect, eat a bowl of ice cream, raise your wine glass or simply thank God.Services will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.