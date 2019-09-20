|
Loretta Mae Beyer, age 75, of New Plymouth, Ohio, passed away Sept. 18th, 2019 at Wexner Medical Center, Columbus Ohio.
Loretta was born July 7th, 1944 in Hocking County to William Taylor and Jennie Stanley Taylor.
She was a member of Coonville Holiness Mission; faithful church member; family was everything to her; and she loved flowers, humming birds, and canning foods.
Surviving are husband of 54 years, David Beyer Sr.; son, William (DeAnne) Beyer of Lancaster; daughter-in-law, Sandy Beyer of New Plymouth; grandchildren, Cassie and Kelsey Beyer; sister, Martha (Doug) Roley of Rockbridge; sister-in-law, Bonnie Taylor; and several nieces and nephews.
Loretta was preceded in death by parents; son, David Beyer Jr.; brother, Carroll Taylor; and granddaughter, Brittany Beyer.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21st, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio, with the Rev. James Mathias officiating.
Burial will be in Asbury Cemetery, Hocking County, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20th, 2019 at the funeral home.
Additional calling hours will be 12 to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21st, 2019.
The family suggests donations to The Gideons P.O. Box 961 Logan, Ohio 43138, or Central Ohio Hospice, P.O. Box 430 Newark, Ohio 43058-0430.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Sept. 21, 2019