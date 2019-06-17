Home

Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Lucinda L. Carter

Lucinda L. Carter Obituary
Lucinda Lynn "Cindy" Carter, age 62, of New Plymouth, Ohio, passed away June 13, 2019 at O'Bleness Hospital, Athens, Ohio.
Cindy was born September 16, 1956 in Nelsonville, Ohio to Robert Lee Blosser and Mary Louise Bagent.
Surviving are her children, Billy (Angela) Carter, Bobi Carter, and Terry Carter all of New Plymouth; grandchildren, Dominic Carter, Nikia Wyatt, Darian and Shaylee Blanton, and Dalton Vickers; brother Scott Blosser; sisters, Jenny Daubinmire and Melissa Brooks; mother-in-law Nora Carter and Carter-in-laws; sister-in-law Sheryl Blosser; brother-in-law Alan Enderle; and nieces and nephews.
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents; husband Gary "Toad" Carter; grandchild Malcom Vickers; brother John Blosser; sister Toni Blosser Enderle; father-in-law Hollis Carter; and brothers-in-law George and Steve Carter.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating. Burial will be in Asbury Cemetery, Nelsonville, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed at 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations can be made to Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on June 18, 2019
