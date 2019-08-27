|
|
Luerena Kaye Vincent Banik, age 66, of New Straitsville, gained her wings on Aug. 25, 2019 at the James Cancer Center.
Luerena was born on May 7, 1953 in New Straitsville, Ohio, to Harry and Lula Mae (Saulbeamer) Vincent.
She was a homemaker and did childcare for many years; and was a member of St. John Catholic Church in Logan.
Surviving are her husband of 44 years, James Banik; children, James Banik II of Logan, Andrea (Michael) Langham of Logan, Jeremy (Valerie) Banik of New Straitsville, and Jamie Banik of New Straitsville; grandchildren, Stephan, Joshua, Aaron, Sierra, Nicholas, Justin, Taylor, Dakota, Gavin, Jada, Chloe, Caden, Jordyn, Dawson, and Ian; and many grandpuppies.
Preceding her in death are her parents; three brothers; and five sisters.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Father Stephen Krile officiating.
Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery in New Straitsville, Ohio, with Deacon Donald Robers officiating.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
A Christian Wake Service will be held at 7:45 p.m. with Father Stephen Krile at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Aug. 29, 2019