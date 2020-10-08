1/
Lynne Risch
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynne Marie Risch, age 72, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Oct. 5, 2020 at her residence in Logan.
Lynne was born June 1, 1948 in Logan to Paul Risch and Ethel Krizo Risch. She was an elementary school teacher; member of the St. Matthew Lutheran Church; member of the church choir; was a member of Sigma Phi Gamma International Sorority, holding many offices; and a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society.
Surviving are brother John (Olivia) Risch of Logan; nephews and nieces, Kevin Risch, Joe (Alesha) Risch, and Stephanie (Chad) Moore; great-nieces Kirsten, Avery; and great-nephew Clayton.
Lynne was preceded in death by her parents; and sister Melodee Risch.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Knollwood Cemetery in Logan, with Pastor Scott Smith officiating.
Calling hours will be observed Friday, Oct. 9 from 4-7 p.m. at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan.
Letters of condolence mmay be sent to the family at this website:www.brownfuneralservice.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Daily News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Knollwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved