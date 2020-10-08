Lynne Marie Risch, age 72, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Oct. 5, 2020 at her residence in Logan.

Lynne was born June 1, 1948 in Logan to Paul Risch and Ethel Krizo Risch. She was an elementary school teacher; member of the St. Matthew Lutheran Church; member of the church choir; was a member of Sigma Phi Gamma International Sorority, holding many offices; and a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society.

Surviving are brother John (Olivia) Risch of Logan; nephews and nieces, Kevin Risch, Joe (Alesha) Risch, and Stephanie (Chad) Moore; great-nieces Kirsten, Avery; and great-nephew Clayton.

Lynne was preceded in death by her parents; and sister Melodee Risch.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Knollwood Cemetery in Logan, with Pastor Scott Smith officiating.

Calling hours will be observed Friday, Oct. 9 from 4-7 p.m. at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan.

Letters of condolence mmay be sent to the family at this website:www.brownfuneralservice.net.







