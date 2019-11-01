Home

Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
Logan, OH
Margaret E. Mosure


1949 - 2019
Margaret E. Mosure Obituary
Margaret E. Mosure, age 70, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Oct. 30, 2019 at James Cancer Center, Columbus, Ohio.
Margaret was born June 14, 1949 in Logan, Ohio, to Ralph M. Mosure and Anna M. Wolfinger Mosure.
She was a 1967 graduate of the Starr-Washington High School. Margaret was a retired teacher from the Union Furnace School and Logan High School; was inducted into the Logan Education Hall of Fame, and received the Union Furnace Alumni Award. She was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church and President of the Women's Group; sang in the choir and served on many committees. She was also a member of the Ewing Grange and the County, State, and National Grange.
Surviving are her brother Larry D. Mosure of Logan; sister, Carolyn (Larry) Kienzle of Logan; nieces and nephews, Stephanie (Joe) BLackford, Stacie (Chris) Myers, David (Cathleen) Mosure, Kevin (Mandy) Kienzle, and Brian Kienzle; several great-nieces and nephews; a great-great-niece and a great-great nephew; and best friend of the family.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; and sister-in-law, Ruth "Bev" Mosure.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at the St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Logan, Ohio, with Pastor Scott Smith officiating.
Burial will be in Ewing Cemetery, Ewing, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio, and Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 from 12 p.m. to the time of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 258 E. Hunter St., Logan, Ohio 43138 and/or the Union Furnace Alumni Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 34, Union Furnace 43158.
Letters of condolences may be sent to this family at the website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Published in Logan Daily News on Nov. 2, 2019
