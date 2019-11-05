Home

Margaret Lewretta Hammond was born Dec. 19, 1922, the daughter of Mabel and Dale Harrison.
She was a graduate of Logan High School Class of 1941.
She is survived by her two sons, James "Tom" (Diane) Hammond of Hartford City, Indiana, and William "Bill" (Diane) of Glen Allen, Virginia; daughter, Beverly Freeman of Logan; grandchildren, Barry and Stacey Freeman of Amanda, Ohio, Tanya and Steve Aldridge of Lucasville, Ohio, Tammy and Tanner Meyer of Logan, Tina and Jim White of Spring Lake, North Carolina, Keith and Katie Freeman of Ocala, Florida, Jennifer and Mike Heine, Janine Ruffo of Hartford City, Indiana, and Justin Hammond of Ashtabula, Ohio; 17 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Oakey Hammond; and two brothers.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio with the Rev. John Williams.
Burial will be in Harmony Cemetery.
Calling hours will be observed on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019
