Roberts Funeral Home - Logan
60 W Hunter St.
Logan, OH 43138
740-385-2627
Resources
Margie A. Funk


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margie A. Funk Obituary
Margie Ann Funk, age 94, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at Logan Care and Rehabilitation in Logan.
Born May 5, 1924 in Logan, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Roy Benjamin and Marie Lola (Harsh) Funk.
Margie was a former housekeeper for Shawnee Inn in Logan. She was a member of the former Trinity United Methodist Church in Logan and also a member of the former Hocking Grange.
Margie is survived by one sister, Mona Marie (Roger) Gordon of Logan; three nephews; and one niece.
Besides her parents, Margie was preceded in death by her sister, Helen Jeanette Thompson.
No visitation or service will be observed.
A private burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Logan, Ohio.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Feb. 23, 2019
