Margie J. Derr, 78, of Logan, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 at the Pickering House in Lancaster.

She was born Oct. 14, 1940 in New Straitsville, Ohio, daughter of the late Perry and Claudia Harbaugh Potts. Margie was married for 55 years to David L. Derr, who survives.

She was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Logan and was a loving wife, mother and nana.

Along with her husband, Margie is survived by her son, Michael D. Derr of Logan; daughter, Susan L. Huddy of Logan; and grandchildren, Lynsi Elizabeth Huddy and Nicolas David Huddy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her biological parents, Clayton and Beatrice Danielson Harbaugh; infant daughter, Diana Lyn Trader; and parents-in-law, Waveline and Lester Derr.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, with Pastor Scott Smith officiating.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Margie J. Derr to The Pet Orphanage, P.O. Box 906, Logan, Ohio 43138 or FAIRHOPE Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.

Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com Published in Logan Daily News on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary