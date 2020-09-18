1/
Marilyn R. Hiles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn R. Hiles, age 65, of Sugar Grove, Ohio, passed away Sept. 16, 2020 at her residence.
Marilyn was born March 11, 1955 in Lancaster, Ohio to Wilbur Foster and Gladys Harter Foster.
She attended the Vineyard Church in Lancaster; and loved being with her grandson.
Surviving are her children, Kendra Clark of Sugar Grove, and Kelly (Laura) Monk of Logan; grandchildren, Kevin Clark, and Ashley Monk; siblings, Mary (Robert) Carpenter of Mt. Vernon, Dale (Judy) Foster of Lancaster, Margie (Richard) Nihiser of Logan, and Betty (Steve) Shingler of Rushville; and numerous nieces and nephews .
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; and husband of 33 years, Gary M. Hiles, who passed away on Jan. 7, 2018.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Phil Venrick officiating.
Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum, Rockbridge, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed on Monday 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Everyone attending the calling hours and funeral are required to wear a mask and observe social distancing.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Daily News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved