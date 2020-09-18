Marilyn R. Hiles, age 65, of Sugar Grove, Ohio, passed away Sept. 16, 2020 at her residence.
Marilyn was born March 11, 1955 in Lancaster, Ohio to Wilbur Foster and Gladys Harter Foster.
She attended the Vineyard Church in Lancaster; and loved being with her grandson.
Surviving are her children, Kendra Clark of Sugar Grove, and Kelly (Laura) Monk of Logan; grandchildren, Kevin Clark, and Ashley Monk; siblings, Mary (Robert) Carpenter of Mt. Vernon, Dale (Judy) Foster of Lancaster, Margie (Richard) Nihiser of Logan, and Betty (Steve) Shingler of Rushville; and numerous nieces and nephews .
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; and husband of 33 years, Gary M. Hiles, who passed away on Jan. 7, 2018.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Phil Venrick officiating.
Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum, Rockbridge, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed on Monday 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Everyone attending the calling hours and funeral are required to wear a mask and observe social distancing.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net