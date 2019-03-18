Home

Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
(740) 385-3028
Marilyn Specht
Marilyn S. Specht Obituary
Marilyn Sue Specht, 79, of Nelsonville, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at her residence.
She was born March 7, 1940, in Logan, Ohio, daughter of the late Fred and Eva Williams Bownes. She was married to the late Raymond W. Specht, for 41 years, who preceded her in death in 1998.
She was a retired factory worker, and worked for Goodyear in Logan. She was a former trustee for the New Plymouth Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Johnny (Deana) Specht of South Carolina, and Bradley (Lee Ann) Specht of Logan; daughters, Tammy S. (John) Chambers and Kimberly S. Rutter, both of Logan; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Mason (Carol) Bownes of Haydenville; numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband and parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by a son, Michael Specht; and a daughter, Rita Specht.
Funeral services will 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan. Pastor Randy Hardman officiating.
Interment will be in New Plymouth Cemetery, Vinton County.
Friends may visit Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Donations in memory of Marilyn Specht may be made to Hartland Hospice, 404 E. Huron St., Jackson, Ohio 45640.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 19, 2019
