Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Marjorie A. Snyder

Marjorie A. Snyder Obituary
Marjorie Ann Snyder, age 91, of New Straitsville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at Good Samaritan Care Center, Cole Camp, Missouri.
Marjorie was born June 3, 1928 in New Straitsville, Ohio, to Charles Kemper and Ann L. (Kennedy).
She was a 1946 graduate of New Straitsville High School and worked at Goodyear for 25 years.
Surviving are children, Robert Douglas Snyder of Lancaster, Charles (Marsha) Snyder of Logan , Suzanne K. (Larry) Beal of Nelsonville, and Lorri (Thomas) Saulbeamer of Missouri; grandchildren, Michael Beal of Nelsonville, Chad (Brenda) Snyder of Logan, Thomas Saulbeamer of Missouri, and Kasey (Shane) Weiss of Logan; seven great-grandchildren.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob Snyder who passed away in 2006; grandson, Jeremy M. Saulbeamer in 2007; and brothers, Charles W. Kemper Jr., Richard L.(Eloise) Kemper and John Kemper.
A private funeral service will be held at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Tom Saulbeamer officiating.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to Benton County Hospice P.O. Box 935 Warsaw, Missouri 65355.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Dec. 24, 2019
