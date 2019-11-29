|
Marjorie L. Bernard, 76, of Congo, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 27 2019, at Genesis Medical Center in Zanesville.
Marjorie was born Jan. 8, 1943 in Massillon, Ohio, a daughter of the late George and Barbara (Barnhart) Flood.
Marjorie retired from Selkirk Metalbestos in Logan, Ohio, and attended Shiloh Waters Full Gospel Church in Junction City, Ohio.
Surviving are her children, Steve (Marilyn) Blair, Janet Chambers, Duane Blair, Greg Blair, Samuel Bernard, Ronald (Madeleine) Bernard Jr., and Diana (James) Todd; sister, Grace Sickels; sister- in -laws, Judy Flood and Sandra Claggett; brother-in-law, Larry (Carol) Bernard; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald L. Bernard; her brother, Donald Flood; and her sister, Iris Giacobbe.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at The J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home, 118 W. Walnut St., Shawnee, Ohio with Pastor Jack Thompson and Pastor Duane Blair officiating.
Friends may call from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service on Sunday.
Published in Logan Daily News on Nov. 30, 2019