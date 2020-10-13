Marjorie Tolliver

Marjorie Ann Tolliver, age 83, of Logan, Ohio passed away on Saturday, Oct.10, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster, Ohio.
Born Dec. 24, 1936 in Logan, she was the daughter of the late William Vincent and Margaret Ellen (Mowery) Aurand.
Marjorie retired as a line inspector from the former Logan Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company with 33 years of service.
Marjorie is survived by two sons, Jeffrey Allen (Tonda L.) Tolliver and Terry Lee (Susan) Tolliver both of Logan; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband Clyde Tolliver.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct.16, at Webb Cemetery, Falls Township, Hocking County, Ohio with Joshua N. Martin officiating.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio.

