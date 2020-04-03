Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
(740) 385-3028
For more information about
Mark Mingus
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Mingus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark D. Mingus


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark D. Mingus Obituary
Mark David Mingus, 62, of New Lexington (formerly of Logan), passed away suddenly, April 1, 2020, in Zanesville Genesis Hospital.
He was born March 7, 1958, in Athens, Ohio to parents, Virginia Gail (Norris) and John David Mingus. 
He is survived by his mother, Virginia; his loving and faithful companion of 22 years, Rita Coakley; sisters, Ginny (Don) Sigler and Vicki (Ed) Harden; stepdaughter, Marcia (Justin) Jones; step-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Jones and Gracie; brother-in-law, Keith O'Rourke; several nephews and nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins. 
He was preceded in death by his father, John David; and brothers, Michael John and Aaron Matthew Mingus. 
Mark graduated from Logan High School in 1976; joined the Navy for two years; attended Hocking College and worked in the fields in South Dakota for several years before returning to Hocking County. He also attended the MTA International School for Diesel Mechanics; worked at DySart in Lancaster and Rocky Boots in Nelsonville. 
Private services will be held at the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.
Burial will be in New Fairview Memorial Gardens, Rockbridge. 
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -