Mark David Mingus, 62, of New Lexington (formerly of Logan), passed away suddenly, April 1, 2020, in Zanesville Genesis Hospital.
He was born March 7, 1958, in Athens, Ohio to parents, Virginia Gail (Norris) and John David Mingus.
He is survived by his mother, Virginia; his loving and faithful companion of 22 years, Rita Coakley; sisters, Ginny (Don) Sigler and Vicki (Ed) Harden; stepdaughter, Marcia (Justin) Jones; step-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Jones and Gracie; brother-in-law, Keith O'Rourke; several nephews and nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, John David; and brothers, Michael John and Aaron Matthew Mingus.
Mark graduated from Logan High School in 1976; joined the Navy for two years; attended Hocking College and worked in the fields in South Dakota for several years before returning to Hocking County. He also attended the MTA International School for Diesel Mechanics; worked at DySart in Lancaster and Rocky Boots in Nelsonville.
Private services will be held at the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.
Burial will be in New Fairview Memorial Gardens, Rockbridge.
Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 7, 2020