Foglesong Funeral Home
2275 2nd St
Mason, WV 25260
(304) 773-5561
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Foglesong Funeral Home
2275 2nd St
Mason, WV 25260
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Foglesong Funeral Home
2275 2nd St
Mason, WV 25260
Mark Jamison Hall, 61, of Rockbridge, Ohio passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Logan, Ohio.
He was born Nov. 18, 1958, in Mason, West Virginia, the son of the late Ralph and Rose Mary (Kearns) Hall.
Mark was a United States Army Veteran. He retired from Kokosing Construction Company as a carpenter and was a member of the Carpenters Local #650, Pomeroy. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching Gun Smoke.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Terri (Fox) Hall; daughters, Kristen Hall and Tiffany Boggess, both of Logan, Ohio; brothers, Ralph Hall of Middleport, Ohio, Harry Hall of Letart, West Virginia; sisters, Joyce Wamsley of Hartford, Thelma "Diane" Flowers of Letart, Mary Ruth Grimm of Letart, Sharon Spaun of Pomeroy; grandson, who was more like a son, Jamison "J.T." Hall; and one granddaughter, Madison Melvan.
Service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, West Virginia, with Pastor Dennis Brooks officiating.
Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Letart, WV with Military rites provided by the Post #9926, Mason, American Legion Post #140, New Haven and American Legion Post #0039, Pomeroy.
Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until time of service on Wednesday, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.foglesongfuneralhome.com
Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, West Virginia, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Logan Daily News on Dec. 3, 2019
