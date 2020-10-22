Mark Robert Cullison, age 60, of Athens, Ohio, passed away Oct. 20, 2020at his residence.
Mark was born Oct, 27, 1959 in Logan, Ohio to Robert D. and Barbara Cullison. He is a 1978 graduate of Logan High School; graduate of The Ohio State University in psychology; worked at ATCO; and was a member of the Hocking Hills United Methodist Church in Logan, Ohio.
Surviving are his parents; sister Denise (John) Linton of Richmond, Kentucky; niece Andrea; and several cousins, Annetta (Wildermuth) (Bob) Zeman, Jerry (Gina) Wildermuth, and Susie Wildermuth.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Pastor Charlene Mitchell officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed Friday, Oct. 23, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Hocking Hills United Methodist Church.
Wearing of masks and social distancing are required.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net