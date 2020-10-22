1/
Mark R. Cullison
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Robert Cullison, age 60, of Athens, Ohio, passed away Oct. 20, 2020at his residence.
Mark was born Oct, 27, 1959 in Logan, Ohio to Robert D. and Barbara Cullison. He is a 1978 graduate of Logan High School; graduate of The Ohio State University in psychology; worked at ATCO; and was a member of the Hocking Hills United Methodist Church in Logan, Ohio.
Surviving are his parents; sister Denise (John) Linton of Richmond, Kentucky; niece Andrea; and several cousins, Annetta (Wildermuth) (Bob) Zeman, Jerry (Gina) Wildermuth, and Susie Wildermuth.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Pastor Charlene Mitchell officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed Friday, Oct. 23, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Hocking Hills United Methodist Church.
Wearing of masks and social distancing are required.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Daily News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Burial
Oak Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved