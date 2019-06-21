Marlene Ann Dupler, 83 of Lancaster passed away on Thursday, June 20th, 2019 at the Fairfield Medical Center.

Marlene was born on March 31, 1936 to the late Ralph and Ruth Griffin.

She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, as well as a member of the U.M.W. Marlene will be remembered for her servants heart. She lived her life in service for others and will be truly missed.

Marlene is survived by her daughters, Debbie Hays and Mindy (David) White; grandchildren, Erin Davis, Kelly Clinch and Griffin White; great-grandchildren, Hays and Callan Davis and Austin and Brooks Clinch.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Dupler.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Brian Jones officiating.

Burial is to follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the St. Jude's Children Research Center, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, in Marlene's memory.