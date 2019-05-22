Marvine Miller Ringhiser was born in Columbus, Ohio on Nov. 16, 1923 to the late Paul M. and Goldie (Miller) Norris Sr. She passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Brookdale Chestnut Hill in Columbus, Ohio, at the age of 95.

Marvine was a member of the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Westerville, Ohio. She was a former employee for Ranco Inc., White Westinghouse, Lazarus and Timkin Bearings where she was an employee and calendar girl. Marvine was the world's greatest homemaker.

She is survived by one son, Terry Lee (Sue) Ringhiser of Hide-A-Way Hills, Ohio; one daughter, Mary Lou (Dan) Near of Gahanna, Ohio; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Nellie Berry Stanley of Columbus, Ohio.

Besides her parents, Marvine was preceded in death by her husband, Don Edward Ringhiser (2018); two brothers, Paul and Billy Norris; one sister, Daisy Clements.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio with Pastor John Davidson officiating.

Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Laurel Township, Hocking County, Ohio.

Friends may call Friday from 12 noon until the time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Marvine's memory may be made to the Capital Area Humane Society, 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Court, Hilliard, Ohio, 43026 or to the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1400 Concordia Drive, Lancaster, Ohio, 43130.

Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com