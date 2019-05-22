Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home - Logan
60 W Hunter St.
Logan, OH 43138
740-385-2627
Calling hours
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home - Logan
60 W Hunter St.
Logan, OH 43138
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home - Logan
60 W Hunter St.
Logan, OH 43138
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvine Ringhiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvine Ringhiser


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marvine Ringhiser Obituary
Marvine Miller Ringhiser was born in Columbus, Ohio on Nov. 16, 1923 to the late Paul M. and Goldie (Miller) Norris Sr. She passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Brookdale Chestnut Hill in Columbus, Ohio, at the age of 95.
Marvine was a member of the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Westerville, Ohio. She was a former employee for Ranco Inc., White Westinghouse, Lazarus and Timkin Bearings where she was an employee and calendar girl. Marvine was the world's greatest homemaker.
She is survived by one son, Terry Lee (Sue) Ringhiser of Hide-A-Way Hills, Ohio; one daughter, Mary Lou (Dan) Near of Gahanna, Ohio; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Nellie Berry Stanley of Columbus, Ohio.
Besides her parents, Marvine was preceded in death by her husband, Don Edward Ringhiser (2018); two brothers, Paul and Billy Norris; one sister, Daisy Clements.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio with Pastor John Davidson officiating.
Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Laurel Township, Hocking County, Ohio.
Friends may call Friday from 12 noon until the time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marvine's memory may be made to the Capital Area Humane Society, 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Court, Hilliard, Ohio, 43026 or to the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1400 Concordia Drive, Lancaster, Ohio, 43130.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts Funeral Home - Logan
Download Now