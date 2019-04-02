|
Mary Ann Hartsock, 85, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away March 31, 2019 at her residence.
She was born Dec. 19, 1933 in Logan, Ohio to McKinley and Pansy (Oldfield) Mauk.
Surviving are her son, Michael Alan (Kimberly Ellen) Hartsock of Virginia Beach, Virginia; grandsons, Drew Alan Hartsock, Virginia Beach, Virginia and Brandon Michael (Angel) Hartsock of Chattanooga, Tennessee; niece, Dr. Debra Mosure of Dunwoody, Georgia; nephew, Donald (Ruth) Mauk of Marysville, Ohio; and great-nephew, Daniel Mauk.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Homer Hartsock Jr., who passed away May 22, 2004; sister, Barbara Mosure; and brother, Don Mauk.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Fairview Cemetery, Rockbridge, Ohio with the Rev. James Mathias officiating.
Calling hours will be observed from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday April 5, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Gideons, P.O. Box 961, Logan, Ohio 43138.
Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019