Mary Ann Rose, age 74, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Sept. 20, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio.
Mary Ann was born Dec. 26, 1945 in Columbus, Ohio to Richard Leo Rose and Mary Rose Rose.
She graduated from Watkins Memorial High School in Pataskala; was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lancaster. She is loved by her family, friends, people of the nursing home and the members of the church.
Surviving are brothers, Walter Allen Rose, Edwin G. Rose; sister, Dorothy Marie Rose; nephews, Steve Davis, Michael Davis; niece, Christina Woodgeard; great-niece, Lisa Yates.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Thomas Rose; sister, Corina Belle Davis.
Arrangements are by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net