|
|
Mary Anastasia "Mary Ann" Mundy, 57, of Logan, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at her residence.
She was born Feb. 19, 1962 in Logan, daughter of the late Charles S. and Eloise P. Poling Mundy.
Mary Ann was a graduate of Logan High School and the Ohio State School of Cosmetology. She worked alongside her mother, Eloise, at Style Rite Beauty Shop in Logan, as well as being a hairdresser for many local long term care facilities including Logan Care and Rehabilitation, Carlin House, Arcadia Acres and Anna's Guest House. She was a member of the American Ex-Prisoners of War and Hocking Hills United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her siblings, Douglas S. Mundy of Logan, Thomas W. Mundy of Nelsonville and Dianne Tracey of Mt. Vernon; and three nieces, Sarah, Mia and Carly.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, with Pastor Larry Poling officiating.
Friends may call Friday from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Mary Ann Mundy to the Hocking County Historical Society, 64 N. Culver St., Logan, Ohio 43138.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Dec. 31, 2019