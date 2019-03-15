Mary Elvira Brooker, age 89, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Echo Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Pickerington, Ohio.

Born May 19, 1929 in Marion Township, Hocking County, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Ferdinand and Bessie Adella (Scholl) Frantz.

Mary was a former clerk for the Hocking County Veterans Service Commission for 14 years, a former employee of the Elberfeld Company in Logan for 27 years, and a former secretary for the Scenic Hills Senior Center. Mary was a longtime member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church.

Mary is survived by several nieces and nephews among whom is Lee Frantz Mann of Columbus, Ohio; and very good friend, Martha McCune-Peacock of Logan.

Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Hermann Brooker (1971); one sister, Kathryn Mann; and two brothers, Harold and Wayne Frantz.

A graveside service will be held in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan, Ohio at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 with the Rev. Scott A. Smith officiating.

Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio.

Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com