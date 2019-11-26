|
|
Mary Elizabeth Nelson, age 97, of Logan, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at Carlin House in Logan.
Born Aug. 19, 1922 in Union Furnace, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late George L. and Nora May (Henry) McDaniel.
Mary had worked as a beautician for 45 years having operated her own shop in Union Furnace for 15 years. She was also the beautician for the former Logan Health Care Center for 20 years. Mary was a greeter at Logan Walmart for nine years.
She was a member of the Hocking Hills United Methodist Church, a member of the Truth Seekers Class, and a member of the Mildred Clark Circle at the former Trinity United Methodist Church in Logan. Mary, in her early years, worked at the Columbus Army Depot during WWII and also the Bill Maffin Grocery store in Logan.
Mary is survived by her son, the Rev. Ricky Lewis (Nancy) Bennington of Logan; two daughters, Vicki Donett (the Rev. James) Lambert of Athens, Ohio, and Beth Anette-Nelson (Lee) Alvis of Lancaster, Ohio; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Betty Fenton of Ashtabula, Ohio.
Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Lewis Bennington; and her second husband, Clyde Arlin Nelson.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio with the Rev. James S. Lambert officiating.
Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Good-Hope Township, Hocking County, Ohio.
Friends may call from 6-8 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at the funeral home or Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Nov. 27, 2019