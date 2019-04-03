Home

Mary F. Wolfe Obituary
Mary Frances Wolfe, age 79, of Logan, Ohio, passed away April 2, 2019 at Logan Care and Rehabilitation, Logan, Ohio.
Mary was born Dec. 27, 1939 in Hocking County, Ohio, to Gail Kline and Juanita B. Huffines Kline.
Surviving are her sons, David W. Wolfe of Logan, Phillip Wolfe of McArthur; daughters, Diane S. (Phil) Woodgeard of Logan, Angela L. (Charles) Woodgeard of New Plymouth, Regina A. (Mark) Chapman of Ripley, West Virginia, and Teresa M. (Bozz) Salizzoni of Logan; 16 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren; brothers, William Kline, Danny (Patty) Kline, and Donald Kline; sisters, Phyllis Jackson of Logan, and Jody Kline of Rockbridge; companion Charles Van Hoose of Logan.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne L. Wolfe who passed away in 2009; daughter, Becky Buckner; and grandson, Dillon Michael Shoffner; great-grandson, Noah West; sister, Ella Louise (Sis) Anderson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m.., Saturday April 6, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Betty Brooks officiating.
Burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Mount Pleasant.
Calling hours will be observed at 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday April 5, 2019.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019
