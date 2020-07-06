Mary J. McAfee, 89, of Logan, passed away peacefully at her residence, Sunday, July 5, 2020.
She was born Sept. 2, 1930, in Hocking County, daughter of the late Howard and Hazel McGlothlin Trowbridge. Mary was married for 53 years to the late Charles O. McAfee.
She was a member of the Hocking Hills United Methodist Church, the Eastern Star #441, the Logan Moose, where she loved to play bingo and the Scenic Hills Senior Center, where her passion was taking trips and playing cards. Mary was a former member of the Hocking Hills Country Club where for many years she enjoyed playing in the couple's league and she also volunteered for Hocking Valley Community Hospital for several years.
Mary is survived by her son, John (Joyce Pinson) McAfee of Logan; daughter, Georgann (Rick) Engle of Logan; and her granddaughter, Tiffany who was her pride and joy. They shared many memorable times in her young years and Mary also enjoyed attending Tiffany's athletic activities, recitals, and concerts.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, John Trowbridge; and sister-in-law, Martha Trowbridge.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020, in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, with Pastor Charlene Mitchell officiating.
Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan.
Friends may call on Wednesday, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Mary J. McAfee to FAIRHOPE Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
