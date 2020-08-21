1/
Mary L. Johnston
Mary "Louise" Johnston, age 90, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 in Highland Oaks Health Center in McConnelsville, Ohio.
Born July 1, 1930 in Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Florence Mae (Werner) Peifer.
Louise was a homemaker. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Logan, where she served on various church groups and organizations and was an active volunteer on numerous church projects.
Louise is survived by two daughters, Patricia "Patty" (Tom Schanken) Montgomery of Stockport, Ohio and Susan Ann Nihiser (Larry Nihiser) of Logan, Ohio; five grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Charles Johnston (2014); one son, Thomas Edwin Johnston (2013); and two brothers, Donald and Stuart Peifer.
A private family memorial graveside service will be held at a later date in New Fairview Memorial Gardens, Good-Hope Township, Hocking County, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations may be made in memory of Louise to a charity of one's choice.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com



Published in Logan Daily News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home - Logan
60 W Hunter St.
Logan, OH 43138
740-385-2627
