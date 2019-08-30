Home

Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home
226 N Belmore St
Leipsic, OH 45856
(419) 943-2157
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Grove Cemetery
Logan, OH
Mary Lou Stewart Obituary
Mary Lou Stewart, 84, of Leipsic, formerly of Logan, died at 8:35 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at Brookview Healthcare Center, Defiance.
She was born Aug. 25, 1935 in Leipsic to the late Floyd and Beatrice (Kirtland) Fralick. On Nov. 21, 1973 she married James Henry Stewart, who died Jan. 22, 2011.
She is survived by her sister, Janet Steingass of Leipsic; two nieces, Cynthia (Gary) Buckland of Ottawa, and Rebecca (Steve) DeYoung of New Port Richey, Florida; a nephew, Eric (Sue) Steingass of Leipsic; and a step-grandson, Sam Turpin of Gig Harbor, Washington.
She was also preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Glen Steingass.
Mary Lou was a secretary for the former National Graphics in Columbus. She was a member of First Christian Church, Leipsic and Immanuel Methodist Church in Logan.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Logan.
Memorials may be made to the of Northwest Ohio, 1800 N. Blanchard St., #128, Findlay, Ohio 45840.
Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic where condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.
Published in Logan Daily News on Aug. 31, 2019
