Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
(740) 385-3028
Maurica Trader
Maurica J. Trader


Maurica J. Trader Obituary
Maurica J. Trader, 55, of Logan passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at her residence.
She was born Dec. 2, 1963 in Nelsonville, daughter of the late Hollie Lee "Dick" Trader, Jr. and the late Shirley Forester McLaughlin. 
Maurica was formerly employed at the Community Action's Southeastern Ohio Regional Food Bank. She was the 2014 New Straitsville Citizen of the Year. She was an avid softball player and a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Bengals. 
Maurica absolutely loved her cats and she was a mother figure to Sammie Johnston of Corning and Sarah West of Zanesville. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins and loving friends. 
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, June 28, 2019 at Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.
Interment will be at New Straitsville Cemetery.
Friends may call Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. 
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Published in Logan Daily News on June 27, 2019
