Michael Blosser
Michael Blosser, 40, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 6, 2020.
Michael was born on July 6, 1980 in Columbus, Ohio.
He enjoyed drawing and playing board games with his family. Michael enjoyed working in lawn care and landscaping, as well as working with small engines. He loved being outdoors and spending time with his family, especially his longtime girlfriend, Angela, and his children.
Michael is survived by his partner, Angela Lerner, and her daughter, Anessa Livingston; children, Gage and Madisyn Blosser; parents, Ned and Barbara Mathias; brother, Travis (Angie) Blosser; step-brothers, Ben (Benee) Mathias and Nick (Angie) Mathias; step-sisters, Alex (Jason) Dombrosky and Erika Mathias; maternal grandparents, Gene (Shirley) Horn; maternal grandmother, Barbara Summerfield; as well as many other loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Angel Blosser; grandfather, Kenneth Hamm; grandparents, Ned and Delores Mathias; great-grandparents, Gerald (Charlotte) Summerfield.
Dignity cremation is to take place through the Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home.
A private celebration of Michael's life will take place at a later date.



Published in Logan Daily News from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
