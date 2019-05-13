Michael Frank Lehman, age 57, of Logan, Ohio, passed away May 12, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio.

Michael was born Sept. 6, 1961 in Logan, Ohio. He was a 1979 graduate of Logan High School; member of the New Life Christian Center in Lancaster; and owned and operated Lehman Pest Control.

Surviving are his wife of 38 years, Frances Ann Lehman of Logan; children, Haley Michelle Lehman of Sugar Grove, Misty Dawn Gilkey of Logan, and William Cody Triplett of Logan; grandchildren, Marley May Lehman of Logan, Rhyder Fayth Bowman, and Kolston Michael Gillespie; mother, Mary Lou North of Lancaster; and siblings, Jackie Wilson of Logan, Jeff North of Logan, Bill North of Columbus, Tara North of Logan, and Brandy Rewekant of Michigan.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Eugene Lehman; and grandparents, Marjorie and Frank Watters.

Calling hours will be observed at 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio, and 10 a.m. to time of service at New Life Chirstian Center on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the New Life Christian Center, Lancaster, Ohio with Pastor Gary Keller officiating.

Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan, Ohio.

Published in Logan Daily News on May 14, 2019