Michael L. Ware

Michael L. Ware Obituary
Michael Lee Ware, age 24, of Sunbury, Ohio, passed away Aug. 23, 2019 in Gahanna, Ohio.
Michael was born July 2, 1995 in Westerville, Ohio, to Phillip "Mike" Ware and Donna M. (Weaver) Ware.
He worked for Bryants Tree Service LLC; and graduated from ECOT and Delaware JVS.
Surviving are partner, Tonya Sue Dickerson of Sunbury; daughter, Brylee Mae Ware of Sunbury; his parents, Phillip Mike and Donna Ware of McConnelsville; siblings, Alisha D. (Scott Schmidt Jr.) Ware of Westerville, Emily D. Ware (Shaun Hedges) of Amanda, Ohio, and John (Josie Wharton) Byrd of Nelsonville; nieces and nephews, Scott A. Schmidt III, Madison D. Schmidt, Tori Ann Hedges, and Bailey Mae Byrd; and grandparents, Roger and Benita Ware of Florida.
Michael was preceded in death by his grandfather, Wilbur E. Weaver of New Plymouth; grandmother, Dora A. Weaver, McArthur; and great-uncle, Jim Bosley.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Pastor Steve Smith officiating.
Calling hours will be observed 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, and 11 a.m. to time of service on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. 
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Aug. 29, 2019
