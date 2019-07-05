Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home - Logan
60 W Hunter St.
Logan, OH 43138
740-385-2627
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael McCann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael M. McCann


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael M. McCann Obituary
Michael Meredith McCann, age 65, of Logan, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly July 4, 2019 at Hocking Valley Community Hospital in Logan.
Michael was born July 15, 1953 in Columbus, Ohio.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family suggests donations may be made in Michael's name to www.petsforvets.com/donate, www.columbushumane.org, or a .
Arrangements by Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts Funeral Home - Logan
Download Now