|
|
Michael Meredith McCann, age 65, of Logan, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly July 4, 2019 at Hocking Valley Community Hospital in Logan.
Michael was born July 15, 1953 in Columbus, Ohio.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family suggests donations may be made in Michael's name to www.petsforvets.com/donate, www.columbushumane.org, or a .
Arrangements by Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on July 6, 2019