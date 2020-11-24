1/
Michael Smith
Michael Ramon Smith, age 74, of Columbus, Ohio passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville, Ohio.
Born March 27, 1946 in Columbus, Ohio he was the son of the late Harold Ramon and Helen Elizabeth (Pleukharp) Smith.
Michael was a former city of Logan, Ohio police officer and had worked as a field agent for the State of Ohio Department of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms. He was a 1964 graduate of Logan High School and a 1968 graduate of Morehead State University in Morehead, Ky. Michael attended Logan Presbyterian Church. He was formerly very active in the Logan Eagles Lodge, once serving as president, and had been a state officer for the Jaycees organization.
Michael is survived by one daughter, Jennifer (George) Milligan of Batavia, Ohio; two sons, Jeff (Kate) Smith of Mason, Ohio and Joe (Erin) Smith of Cincinnati, Ohio; four grandchildren; one brother, Charles Thomas (Debbie) Smith of Logan; one sister, Becky June Smith of Logan; and one very special niece, Katy Smith.
Besides his parents, Michael was preceded in death by two sisters, Lois Ann Hamon and infant Alice Jane Smith.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 27 at Oak Grove Cemetery with Joshua N. Martin officiating.
Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks, and practice social distancing at the cemetery.
The family suggests that donations may be made in Michael's memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at https://www.nationalmssociety.org.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com.



Published in Logan Daily News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
