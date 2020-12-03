Mike was a good man. He was a wonderful provider for his wife and children. Jehovah is longing to bring him back according to Job chapter 14. We just have to wait until He calls him back, whole, the way we remember Mike. To his family, we just want to say how sorry we are that you had to go through all of the things that you did for the last years of his life. We must remember all the fun times we had with Mike, Candy and his relatives.

Lena and Robert Smith

