Michael Wahl
1956 - 2020
Michael Eugene Wahl, 64, of Logan, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Logan Care and Rehabilitation.
He was born May 5, 1956, in Lancaster, son of the late Donald and Mary Miller Wahl. Michael was married to Deborah C. "Candy" Nelson Wahl, who survives.
He retired from General Electric in Logan and was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
In addition to his wife, Michael is survived by his sons, Ryan J. Wahl of Logan, Seth M. (Liz) Wahl of Idaho and Levi A. (Kelly) Wahl of Kingston; grandchildren Dylan, Coco, Hayden and Lane; brothers Randall (Paula) Wahl of Logan, Kendall (Theresa) Wahl of Logan and Lendell Wahl of Logan; sisters Dona (Gary) Ford of Athens and Joana Mosack of Logan; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Zoom services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.



Published in Logan Daily News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cardaras Funeral Home
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
(740) 385-3028
Memories & Condolences
21 entries
December 2, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Mike's passing. Prayers.
Sheldon & Vickie Leffler
Coworker
December 2, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Natalie Simpson
Friend
December 2, 2020
A true friend and a great man I will miss him Rest in peace.
Kenneth Minehart
Friend
December 1, 2020
Dona Ford
Sister
December 1, 2020
With deepest sympathy,
Shane Fraure Ginger Kreitz
Neighbor
December 1, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Mike’s passing. Keeping you in our thoughts.
Steve & Rita Barron
December 1, 2020
Mike was a good man. He was a wonderful provider for his wife and children. Jehovah is longing to bring him back according to Job chapter 14. We just have to wait until He calls him back, whole, the way we remember Mike. To his family, we just want to say how sorry we are that you had to go through all of the things that you did for the last years of his life. We must remember all the fun times we had with Mike, Candy and his relatives.
Lena and Robert Smith
Lena and Robert Smith
Family
December 1, 2020
Diana Rogers
December 1, 2020
Candy, Ryan, Seth, Levi... So very sorry to hear of Mike’s passing. Although this part of life’s journey is difficult, the great memories of Mike bring comfort. Memories of working with him, the projects we worked on together, watching the kids grow through childhood, and so many more. We will miss him, but cherish the memories and the many years of his friendship.
Randy and Paula
Randy & Paula Wallace
Friend
December 1, 2020
Sorry for your loss. In my prayers
Randy Mathias
November 30, 2020
You will be missed my friend love you buddy
CL Rutter
Friend
November 30, 2020
So sorry to learn of Mike’s passing but we know he is at peace now. May memories you have of times shared be a strong source of comfort . Keeping you all in our thoughts.
Sincerely,
Cullen and Kellie Rutter
Kellie Rutter
November 30, 2020
Kendall Wahl
Brother
November 30, 2020
Lenny Wahl
Brother
November 30, 2020
He was a lovely “brother”, very pleasant to be around. I know Candy will miss him , however I expect he will be remembered in Jehovah’s book and we will be reunited with him shortly in “Paradise “.
Karren Brewster
Family
November 30, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss.I remember Mike as one of the most giving people I have ever known.Such a great neighbor.
Mike Spackey
Neighbor
November 30, 2020
Your in our thoughts and prayers so sorry for your loss (kelly/Levi family
Bruce and Glenda Hannigan
Acquaintance
November 30, 2020
Candy I am sorry for your loss. My thoughts are with you and the family during this difficult time
Beth Alvis
Family
November 30, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Mike’s passing. Such a great guy and wonderful family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you ! Lake Moore neighbors!
Mindy Hamm
Neighbor
November 30, 2020
Candy & Family, So sorry to hear of Mike's passing. He was such a good employee at GE and a wonderful friend to many, including my husband & I. Our deepest sympathy to all of you.

Wanda & Richard McLaughlin
Wanda McLaughlin
Coworker
November 30, 2020
Candy, so sorry to hear of Mike's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
Mike & Karen Cron
Friend
