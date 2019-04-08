Michele "Mickey" Lee Wittekind, age 78, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Pickering House in Lancaster, Ohio.

Born May 24, 1940, in Logan, she was the daughter of the late Harry Leslie "Frog" and Ruth Mildred (Davis) Rose.

Michele was a 1958 graduate of Logan High School and had served as a class organizer for numerous class events since her graduation. Michele was a long-time bank teller for Citizens Bank of Logan. Throughout her career, she assisted in forming a manual for training bank tellers used throughout the State of Ohio. Michele formerly worked in the Hocking County Recorder's Office as well as a clerk for the City of Logan Water Department. Michele was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Logan.

Michele is survived by her husband, Dean E. Wittekind; one son, Richard "Rich" Joseph (Tasha) Boyer of Delaware, Ohio; and five grandchildren, Chad, Samantha, Alexandra, Zachary, and Miles.

Besides her parents, Michele was preceded in death by one sister, Patricia R. Nelson, and three brothers, Dennis E., Thomas L., and William D. Rose.

A committal service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in New Fairview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Good Hope Township, Hocking County, Ohio, with Rev. Elizabeth R. Wagner officiating.

The family will receive friends at the mausoleum from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Arrangements by Roberts Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.

Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary