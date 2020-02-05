Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Morton Epstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morton Epstein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Morton Epstein Obituary
Morton Epstein, age 93, passed away Feb. 4, 2020.
Preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Anna Epstein; wife of 40 years, Geraldine; brother, Howard V. Epstein.
Survived by daughter, Joan Epstein and son, David Epstein.
Veteran of WWII and former owner of the Arcade Shoe Store in Logan, Ohio.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at New Agudas Achim Cemetery, 2565 Performance Way.
Shiva will be observed following the service until 5 p.m. at the home of Joan Epstein.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wexner Heritage House.
Online guest book at www.epsteinmemorial.com
--
Published in Logan Daily News on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Morton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -