Myrtle Lou Richards Caughenbaugh, 74, of Logan, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Hocking Valley Community Hospital in Logan.

She was born July 2, 1944 in Ashland, Kentucky, daughter of the late Robert M. and Myrtle Grizzell Richards. Myrtle was the widow of the late Neil Caughenbaugh.

She was a former teacher's aid for Logan-Hocking Schools, was a member of Kline United Methodist Church and had poems published in the National Anthology of Poetry.

Myrtle is survived by her brother, Robert A. Richards of Logan; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Sterling Crisswell; and sisters, Helen Boyle, twin sister, Janet Martin and Diane Swartz.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, with the Rev. Charles Fidler officiating.

Entombment will be in New Fairview Mausoleum, Rockbridge.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, from 6-8 p.m.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Myrtle Lou Richards Caughenbaugh to the Hocking County Humane Society, 36960 Hocking Drive, Logan, Ohio 43138.

Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 20, 2019