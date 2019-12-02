Home

Nancy A. Green Obituary
Nancy Ann Green, 90, of Delaware, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at Grady Memorial Hospital, Delaware.
Nancy was born on March 7, 1929 in Delaware.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in the spring for her family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be given to: Bishop Educational Gardens/Lilyfest, 13200 Little Cola Road, Rockbridge, Ohio 43149.
The Robinson Funeral Home, Delaware is handling the arrangements.
To share a memory or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit: www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Dec. 3, 2019
