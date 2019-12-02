|
|
Nancy Ann Green, 90, of Delaware, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at Grady Memorial Hospital, Delaware.
Nancy was born on March 7, 1929 in Delaware.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in the spring for her family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be given to: Bishop Educational Gardens/Lilyfest, 13200 Little Cola Road, Rockbridge, Ohio 43149.
The Robinson Funeral Home, Delaware is handling the arrangements.
