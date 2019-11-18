|
Nancy Jane Maze Graf Sparks, age 86, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Nov. 14, 2019 at St. Catherine's Manor of Findlay, Findlay, Ohio.
Nancy was born Sept. 22, 1933 in Nelsonville, Ohio to Royal Maze and Helen Thorne Maze.
She graduated from Logan High School and the Ohio University in Athens, Ohio; taught in the Lancaster School system and was a media specialist for Fairfield County; and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Eastern Star.
Nancy and her husband Bill spent many years enjoying their food truck, taking it to Ottie Opperman's auctions. They served sandwiches, snacks, and Nancy's yummy homemade pies. Nancy and Bill also spent four winters in Florida working at Disney World. Bill would dip ice cream at the Main Street Ice Cream Parlor while Nancy would bake cookies at the Main Street Bakery. When they were in Logan they would do errands for Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home.
Surviving is her son, Max Stanley Graf; brother, Danny (Ann) Maze; sister, Sue Maze; and step-daughters, Rebecca Harp and Billie Sparks.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Max Kuntz Graf; second husband, William R. Sparks; and brothers, David, Andrew, Frank, and Joseph Maze.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating.
Burial will be in Carbon Hill Cemetery, Carbon Hill.
Calling hours will be observed on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 from 11 a.m. to time of service.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Nov. 19, 2019