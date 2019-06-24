|
|
Nancy Kay Fisher, age 67, of Logan, Ohio, passed away June 24, 2019 at Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Logan, Ohio.
Nancy was born April 26, 1952 in Ashland, Kentucky, to Brady Nelson and Mary (Hensley) Nelson. She was a member of the Logan Church of God.
Surviving are husband, Calvin Fisher; son, Anthony (Sabrina) Welborn; daughters, Barb (Bill) Bixler and Lisa Brown; grandchildren, James A. Brown, Korrie Welborn, Brittany Welborn, Cody Welborn, Sierra and Cassady Six, and Kayla Knash; great-grandchildren, Addison Grimm and Brody Welborn; sisters, Sonda Raby, Barbara Darrow, Mary Hackworth, and Kendra Myers; brothers, Charles Nelson, Ricky Nelson, and Larry Nelson; several nieces and nephews and special friends, Sharon Chaffin and Calvin Chaffin.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Sherman Nelson, David Nelson, and Clarence "Buddy" Nelson; sisters, Gina Nelson, Charlotte Hulett, and Margie Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Pastor Virgil Phillips officiating.
Burial will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Logan, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed 1 - 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on June 25, 2019